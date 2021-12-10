Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,921 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.05. 1,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $347.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

