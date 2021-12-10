Rockland Trust Co. Sells 33,274 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,274 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.22% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,009,000 after acquiring an additional 628,380 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,792,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,474,000 after acquiring an additional 152,709 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth about $216,670,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 754,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock remained flat at $$17.46 during trading hours on Friday. 9,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,310. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $543,407.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $201,063.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $2,346,584 over the last ninety days.

