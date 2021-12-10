ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target Increased to 3,040.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

RKWBF has been the subject of several other reports. SEB Equities initiated coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,020.00.

Shares of RKWBF remained flat at $$380.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a one year low of $346.00 and a one year high of $531.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.74.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

