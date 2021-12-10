Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 443 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 443 price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 376.38.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

