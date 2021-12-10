Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 116 ($1.54) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.12) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 124.30 ($1.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.49. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 86.69 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 150.48 ($2.00). The company has a market cap of £10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39.

In related news, insider Warren East acquired 15,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £23,509.71 ($31,175.85). Also, insider Angela Strank bought 13,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,843.20 ($26,313.75). Insiders purchased a total of 116,072 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,145 over the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.