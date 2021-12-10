ROOBEE Reaches Market Cap of $12.06 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and $1.43 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00196543 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

