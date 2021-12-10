Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $467.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

