Rosenblatt Securities Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $750.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $600.00 to $750.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $583.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $593.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $536.22 and a 200-day moving average of $500.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

