Rosenblatt Securities Raises Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target to $151.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.69.

Shares of CBOE opened at $129.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.64. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average is $123.01.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

