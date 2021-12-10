Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 404.30 ($5.36).

ROR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.62) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.64) to GBX 410 ($5.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.38) to GBX 410 ($5.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 356.40 ($4.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 32.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 352.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 347.30. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 291.60 ($3.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($5.06).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

