Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $20.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 78,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 33,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

