Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €150.00 ($168.54) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($195.51) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($167.75) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €157.71 ($177.20).

DHER opened at €107.05 ($120.28) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €112.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €97.38 ($109.42) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($163.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion and a PE ratio of -12.57.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

