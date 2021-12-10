RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 9,483 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.30. The stock had a trading volume of 76,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,372,244. The firm has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.68. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $188.00 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

