RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Crane worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.