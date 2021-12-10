RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.40 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 947.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,024 shares of company stock worth $39,115,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.18. 35,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 188.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

