RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,423 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,198. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

