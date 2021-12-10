RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $14.68 on Friday, reaching $647.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,922. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.32. The company has a market cap of $308.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

