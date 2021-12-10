RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 82 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $15.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,977.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,828. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,883.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,747.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

