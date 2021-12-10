RPG Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 427.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 357,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 289,339 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.26. 98,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,385. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.51. The company has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.