RPS Group (LON:RPS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $113.65

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.65 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.66). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.65), with a volume of 82,823 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 145 ($1.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.60) to GBX 138 ($1.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.86) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.60) to GBX 138 ($1.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.65. The company has a market capitalization of £346.33 million and a PE ratio of 59.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23.

In related news, insider John Douglas acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($83,543.30).

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

