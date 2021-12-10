RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.76 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $167.84 million and $2.76 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,646,674 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

