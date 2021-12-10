RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €54.00 by Barclays

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €54.00 ($60.67) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on RTL Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.66 ($61.42).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($67.24) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($85.42).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

