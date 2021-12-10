Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Acquires $263,447.03 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $263,447.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 78,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,513. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

Several research analysts have commented on RWAY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

