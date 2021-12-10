Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Buys $116,583.26 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $263,447.03.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00.

NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 78,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,513. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.