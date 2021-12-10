S.Finance (SFG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $826,920.00

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. S.Finance has a market cap of $10,405.88 and approximately $826,920.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00039409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00207543 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

