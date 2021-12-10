S. R. Schill & Associates Has $1.04 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 66,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 193,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $276.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $173.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

