SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 27% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $395,232.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00004726 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00056893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.26 or 0.08205925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00081211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,173.01 or 0.99918547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002750 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,202,523 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,120 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

