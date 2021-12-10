Safe Haven Price Up 43.2% This Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $19.94 million and $2.31 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.81 or 0.00926746 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

