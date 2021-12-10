SafeBlast Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $168,326.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

