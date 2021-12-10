SafeCapital (SCAP) 1-Day Volume Hits $17.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $33,788.60 and $17.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00043281 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000769 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.