SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and $10,596.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,470.49 or 0.99078988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00281873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.40 or 0.00386961 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00162223 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010287 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008754 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000876 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

