Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.10. 98,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,479. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.63 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

