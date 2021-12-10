Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases 70,836 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,836 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after buying an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,955 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68.

