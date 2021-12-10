Sakura (SKU) Hits One Day Volume of $741,217.00

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Sakura has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. Sakura has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and $741,217.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sakura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.35 or 0.08275013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,837.44 or 0.99803542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Sakura Profile

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sakura

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.