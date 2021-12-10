Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Susan R. Mulder Sells 2,901 Shares

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SBH traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. 37,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,552. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 26.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

