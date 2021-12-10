Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 66523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Specifically, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.