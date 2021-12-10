Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.91 ($117.88).

Shares of EPA:SAN traded down €0.51 ($0.57) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €84.09 ($94.48). The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.52. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

