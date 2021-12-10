Sanofi (SAN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sanofi (EPA: SAN) in the last few weeks:

12/7/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/6/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €116.00 ($130.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/3/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/2/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €90.00 ($101.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/2/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €96.00 ($107.87) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/2/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/1/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €116.00 ($130.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/24/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($112.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/11/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €124.00 ($139.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/1/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/29/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €96.00 ($107.87) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/29/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($112.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Sanofi was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating.

10/28/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/28/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €113.00 ($126.97) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/28/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/28/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($117.98) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/28/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/26/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/21/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($112.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/14/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €113.00 ($126.97) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/11/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($112.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EPA:SAN opened at €84.09 ($94.48) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.52. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

