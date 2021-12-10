Scholastic (SCHL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

Shares of SCHL opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.18 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.57%.

In other Scholastic news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 173.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

