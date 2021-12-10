Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Buys £2,986.20 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £2,986.20 ($3,959.95).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,752 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £2,972.16 ($3,941.33).

On Monday, October 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,705 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £2,975.50 ($3,945.76).

LON:SBO traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 107.90 ($1.43). 137,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,013. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.32. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 111 ($1.47).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

