Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 4.5% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 320,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $58.17.

