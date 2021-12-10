Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Krilogy Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,449 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.85% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $81,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,978 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $71.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

