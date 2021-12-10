Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.