Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 132,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH opened at $49.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.