SeaChange International (SEAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect SeaChange International to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 61.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SeaChange International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of SeaChange International worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

