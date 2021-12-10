Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HPK. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HPK stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,526,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

