Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rayonier in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

RYN opened at $38.78 on Friday. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 103.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

