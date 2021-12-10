Secret (SCRT) Market Cap Hits $632.14 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $632.14 million and $6.90 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $4.22 or 0.00008797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00280985 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009774 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003490 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000188 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.