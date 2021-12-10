Seigniorage Shares Market Cap Tops $512,455.26 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $512,455.26 and approximately $12,539.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.02 or 0.08231554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00084361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,610.90 or 0.99267972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

