Sentinel (DVPN) Trading 30.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $90.69 million and $2.57 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,585,370,145 coins and its circulating supply is 5,985,039,170 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

